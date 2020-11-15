Cub Cadet names L & M Supply 2020 Regional Retailer of the Year

Submitted Photo

Pictured from left to right: Mike Mesia, Operations and Merchandise Manager; Del Matteson, Co-Owner; Mark Stish, Grand Rapids Power Equipment Department Head; Jeff Lindsay, Grand Rapids Store Manager; Eric Porterfield, Grand Rapids Store Assistant Manager; Shawn Matteson, Co-Owner; and Tim Stockstead, Cub Cadet Business Development Manager.

At its annual dealer convention, Cub Cadet named L & M Supply its National Retailer of the Year for multiple locations. This honor is presented each year to one of Cub Cadet’s 1,700 dealers nationwide. It takes into account overall sales, customer service, customer support and loyalty, dealership growth, and commitment to Cub Cadet.

This year L & M Supply, located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and nine other locations, has been recognized for its dedication to Cub Cadet products and its commitment in the areas listed above. 

L & M Supply has proudly served Northland customers since 1959 with 10 retail locations throughout northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin. A third generation  family business owned and operated by Shawn Matteson, Del Matteson, and Erik Anderson, their goal and philosophy is to provide quality products at discount prices with excellent customer service.

“We’re honoring L & M Supply with this award because of their continued commitment to customer experience, and for their charitable local community engagement during a year of uncertainty,” said Kirk McNeil, Regional Sales Director at Cub Cadet. “We congratulate by Shawn Matteson, Del Matteson, and Erik Anderson and all of their employees, and we’re looking forward to their future success.”

In addition to presenting the National Retailer of the Year, Cub Cadet also recognized other dealers around the country. These include:

Mike’s and Sons, Inc. – Regional Retailer of the Year, Northeast

Buckeye Valley Equipment, LLC – National Retailer of the Year, Single Location 

Four X Four Country – Regional Retailer of the Year, Mideast

Lanier Outdoor Equipment – Regional Retailer of the Year, Southeast

Ferrell’s Home & Outdoor, Inc. – Regional Retailer of the Year, Southwest

Stark Street Lawn & Garden– Regional Retailer of the Year, West

About Cub Cadet 

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest-quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners – including four-wheel-steer zero-turn riders; lap-bar zero-turn riders; utility vehicles; lawn and garden tractors; specialty turf products; battery- and gasoline-powered handheld and chore products; snow blowers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing for the people who depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit www.CubCadet.com. 

