Owners Sean Lathrop and Laura Spaulding opened the Cozy Cove Coffee Co. in Hill City officially on May 17, 2021. Coming up on their one year anniversary of opening, the two reflected on how they’ve been able to survive through a pandemic and a long Minnesota winter.
Lathrop shared that their sales through the winter were higher than they expected. However, the cost of running the business also was higher.
“So that’s when we really started looking at different partnerships,” Lathrop stated.
The Cozy Cove Coffee Co. holds many partnerships with other businesses which allows people to get products that aren’t typically available near Hill City. Among these include Betty’s Pies based in Two Harbors, the UGLY Cheesecake based in Brainerd, and Blue Line Brews based in Missouri. Blue Line Brews gives 10% of sales to charities that support law enforcement and their families.
There is a clear connection to first responders at the Cozy Cove Coffee Co. Lathrop is a former police officer and currently works as a paramedic. Spaulding is a retired court reporter and currently works as an EMT. They offer free-drip coffee to all first responders, such as nurses, police officers, firefighters, etc.
“Back in the day when I was a police officer, I used to go to Caribou every single day,” said Lathrop. “I could make a drink at home, but the thing I liked with that was being able to chat with the baristas”
They have also recently made a partnership with the American Legion. Starting on the first Tuesday of May, the American Legion will have a social time at the Cozy Cove from 5:15-6:45 p.m. before their monthly meetings.
Lathrop and Spaulding also credit their staff for their success.
“We’ve been extremely lucky,” Spaulding stated. “I’m going to say 90% of our staff started working with us since we opened.”
There have been a few misconceptions about the Cozy Cove Coffee Co. One of these being what is actually served for food and beverage. The coffee drinks are made by hand as employees go through espresso training and learn how to do all of the steps themselves.
“We do specialty coffee,” said Laura. “If you can get it at Starbucks, you can get it here.”
Lathrop emphasized they also serve lunch including sandwiches, soups, breakfast items, ice cream and other desserts. They intentionally do not serve any food that is fried or alcohol because there are other bars and restaurants nearby who do a great job at this already.
“We’re trying to fill a niche that we didn’t think was being filled,” said Spaulding.
“For so long in Hill City we haven’t had a place to hang out that wasn't a bar,” Lathrop added.
The two hope that their space can be welcoming to all types of people. The business is also very pet-friendly with dishes of water outside and free pup cups for free. All services for pets are free thanks to a program that allows customers to purchase a dog bone to be put on a display with their pet’s name on it in honor/memory of their pet for $15. This money is used to fund any pet services.
The Cozy Cove Coffee Co. hopes to continue building community through their business. Local musicians perform monthly with a variety of music genres played. There is art made by local students on display and for sale. Books and games are available to use as well.
“As much as it is about building a business, it’s about building a community,” Lathrop added.
For updates from the Cozy Cove Coffee Co. follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/C4HillCity
