The Minnesota Department of Revenue will send COVID-19 Business Relief Payments to eligible businesses under a $216 million economic relief package signed into law December 16.
Eligible business owners do not need to take any action to receive this aid. We will determine eligibility and payment amounts based on the program requirements that were included in the legislation and outlined below.
Eligible Businesses
This program provides direct payments to businesses required to temporarily close or reduce services in November under Executive Order 20-99. Businesses in the following categories, as reported by the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance program, may be eligible:
- Full- and limited-service restaurants
- Cafeterias and buffets
- Caterers
- Bars
- Breweries with taprooms
- Family wineries with tasting rooms
- Distilleries with tasting rooms
- Bowling centers
- Gyms and fitness centers
Program Requirements
We will send payments to eligible businesses that meet the rest of the program requirements:
- Located in Minnesota
- Had at least $10,000 in taxable sales in 2019
- Filed Sales Tax returns in 2019 and 2020
- Experienced a 30% drop in year-over-year taxable sales for April-September periods
- Required to temporarily close or reduce services by Executive Order 20-99
Relief Payment Amounts
Eligible businesses will receive a payment based on their number of employees and participation in the state Unemployment Insurance system. The payments are considered taxable income and will be calculated as shown below.
Employees (Full- and part-time), payment amount
1 to 20, $15,000
21 to 100, $25,000
101 to 300, $35,000
301 or more, $45,000
Small businesses not in the state’s Unemployment Insurance system will receive $10,000.
Qualifying small businesses not in the state’s Unemployment Insurance system will receive $10,000.
Payment Process
1. We will use current tax and unemployment records to determine what businesses are eligible and the amount of their aid payment.
2. We will notify eligible businesses though their e-Services account by December 31, 2020.
3. We will mail payments to eligible businesses in early-January 2021. Payments will be mailed to the main sales tax account address. Electronic payments are not available for this program.
More Information
We'll update our website with the latest payment and program information at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/covid-19-business-relief-payments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.