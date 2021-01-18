Lake Country Power selected the Cook Area Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop of Cook, Minn., as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy® Community Award. The co-op chose this organization for the vital community services it provides residents in the Cook and surrounding areas.
As winner of the Touchstone Energy® Community Award, the thrift shop was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts.
“We are honored to receive this year’s community award, thank you so much” said Kirsten Reichel, who submitted the application to Lake Country Power. “What we’re able to do is quite a feat for a small-town store run by some very dedicated volunteers.”
The thrift shop is volunteer staffed and has been part of the business community in Cook more than 65 years. Proceeds are donated to the local Cook Hospital and Senior Care Center to help provide medical equipment and other necessities to enhance the level of care for patients and residents. The non-profit also provides annual scholarships to students from the North Woods School who plan to continue their post high school education in the medical field. They also donate funding and volunteer hours toward a flower garden in the courtyard at the hospital and care center. Since the thrift shop opened over six decades ago, the auxiliary has donated nearly $1 million to the local health care facility in Cook. In 2020, the auxiliary donated $70,000 to the Cook Hospital for the purchase of new beds.
The thrift shop is a popular shopping stop for people from many outlying communities. Customers routinely line up early before opening hours to take advantage of the great deals and possibly find a treasure. The thrift store is open Thursday and Friday each week and can be found at 320 SE 3rd Avenue, just off Highway 53 in Cook.
Lake Country Power is one of several Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives in Minnesota providing a local award to encourage and recognize local community contributions. The Cook Area Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop will compete with winners from other Minnesota-based electric cooperatives in February for statewide recognition and $1,000.
