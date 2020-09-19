Continuing a family legacy

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Natalie Varin is excited to share her new business with the community—N V Painting & Decorating LLC.
Varin’s business focuses on interior and exterior painting services. Additionally, she offers interior and exterior stain, ceiling painting, popcorn removal, cabinets, doors, furniture, trim, drywall repair, decks and pressure washing. She is open to working on small projects such as one room that needs to be painted, to helping with the design of a whole house.
“I love doing whole interiors,” Varin commented.
Customers can pick their own paint colors, but they are also able to have a color consultation with Varin to help with the design of their home. Varin mentioned that her favorite designs are clean and modern.
Keeping her last name in the name of the business was important to Varin because her husband has many family members who are painters.
“I wanted to keep Varin in it,” said Varin. “Our last name comes from a long line of painters.”
With many people starting projects at home because of COVID-19, Varin has noticed customers needing help to finish these projects. Varin also mentioned she will work to make sure customers are comfortable with her coming into their home.
Varin appreciates how paint can easily transform a space without breaking the budget.
“Paint can just update at such a minimal cost,” Varin said.
To contact Varin, call 218-301-9339 or email NVpainting218@gmail.com.
