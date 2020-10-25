The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage.
The following crops have a 2021 NAP application deadline of:
November 20, 2020: Perennial Fruits and Vegetables = Apples, Blueberries, Cane berries, Cranberries and Sage.
December 1, 2020: Honey
February 1, 2021: Maple Sap
March 15, 2021: Spring-Seeded Annual Crops and grazing
May 1, 2021: Ornamental Nursery and Non-ornamental Nursery
Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including perennial grass forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, ginseng, honey, syrup, bioenergy, and industrial crops.
Producers can determine if crops are eligible for federal crop insurance or NAP by visitinghttps://webapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/actuarialinformationbrowser2020/CropCriteria.aspx.
NAP basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production, with higher levels of coverage, up to 65 percent of their expected production at 100 percent of the average market price, including coverage for organics and crops marketed directly to consumers.
Federal crop insurance coverage is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Agent lists are available at all USDA Service Centers or at USDA’s online Agent Locator: http://prodwebnlb.rma.usda.gov/apps/AgentLocator/#. Producers can use the USDA Cost Estimator, https://ewebapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/costestimator/Default.aspx, to predict insurance premium costs.
For more information on NAP, service fees, premiums and sales deadlines, contact the Crow Wing/Cass/Aitkin/Itasca County FSA office at 218-829-5965 ext. 2 or visit the web atwww.fsa.usda.gov/nap.
