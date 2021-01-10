Community building partnerships

During 2020, Clara's Cupboard Antiques and More in Central Square Mall began a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. Clara's began accepting donations and giving all proceeds from those donations to Second Harvest. In July, Clara's opened another store called Clara's Closet, which sells used clothing and accessories. Clara's Closet takes consignment as well as donations, again with proceeds going to Second Harvest. During 2020, Clara's Cupboard and Clara's Closet was able to give close to $3000 from donations!
In 2021, both Clara's stores will continue to accept donations and give to Second Harvest Food Bank. In addition, Clara's has formed a new, exciting partnership with Itasca Life Options. Itasca life Options was established as a 501(c) (3) non-profit in July 1965 and has been providing day services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities for more than 50 years! The store, Crafted, which is located next to Clara's Cupboard, will be selling their wares in Clara's. These wares are all handmade by the Itasca Life Options artists. Part of the Board mission for Itasca Life Options is community outreach. The artists will not only sell their wares in Clara's, but they will also work in the store one day a month. This helps them learn work skills as well as life skills. To learn more about Itasca Life Options, visit www.itascalifeoptions.org.
Clara's Cupboard and Clara's Closet are owned by Karen and Steve Teff of Jacobson, and is the combination of nearly 40 vendors from all over the region. More information about Clara's can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ClarasclosetGR and https://www.facebook.com/Myclarascupboard
