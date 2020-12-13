Community banks donate to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank

The leaders of six community banks came together on Thursday, Dec. 10 to donate to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. A total of $26,000 was given.
The idea to give to the food shelf started with Woodland Bank President/CEO Brian Nicklason. After deciding to not have an employee Christmas party this year, Nicklason and the staff wanted to find a way to use that money for the community. The original plan was to give just $5,000, but Nicklason decided to reach out to his fellow community banker friends to challenge them to give something too. Within 30 minutes of sending the email, all had responded saying they would give.
“I felt that we could put on a good show and show the community what happens when locally owned, community banks, the smaller guys, come together,” said Nicklason. “We can do something powerful.”
Donations were given from Woodland Bank, American Bank, Northview Bank, Deerwood Bank, 1st National Bank of Coleraine and Grand Rapids State Bank. Even though these local banks do compete with each other, there is a sense of support between them all as well.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve done something like this together. I think there’s a good history and while we do compete, it’s friendly competition,” President of Grand Rapids State Bank Noah Wilcox said. “We support each other, we help each other out and this is just one more way we can come together and do something impactful.”
The donation comes at a critical time as Second Harvest is seeing an increase of 30% in the number of people they serve. With the one dollar equalling four meals, the $26,000 donation will create more than 100,000 meals for the community.
“It makes a big difference in the community,” Executive Director of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Sue Estee commented. “It’s wonderful to have this kind of support. It’s a great community to be from.”
The banking leaders all said they have witnessed the hard times people in the community are going through right now.
“I’m sure all of us have seen our customers struggle and we’ve all done what we could to continue to help those who are direct customers and help those who aren’t our customers,” said Angela Ledding, Northview Bank.
Nicklason added the local banks are only as strong as the communities they serve.
“I think it’s important that we understand that we have food security that others just don’t and it’s bad enough in good times, frankly, but this is really something different and I think if we’re fortunate enough to have food security and financial security that others don’t, it incumbent on us as community leaders to help support those who are in a difficult spot,” Wilcox stated.
For more information on Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, please visit https://secondharvestncfb.com/
