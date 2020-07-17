Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty is proud to announce that the Up North Team of Realtors® and individual Realtor® Pam Gilhousen were recently named to REAL Trends’ 2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
“With today’s release of the 2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, an elite group of real estate agents across the country are receiving well-deserved recognition. These sales associates and teams are far above average and have built enormously successful small businesses in an extremely competitive field,” says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends.
For the eighth straight year, REAL Trends, the trusted source in residential brokerage, and Tom Ferry International, a top coaching and training company released America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list that ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.
“Congratulations to everyone who made the America’s Best list,” says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. “There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are the best. Great job from everyone at Tom Ferry International.”
More than 14,500 real estate professionals from every state are featured. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. Teams are segmented by the number of Realtors they have on their teams—small (2-5 licensed members), medium (6-10), and large (11+) teams.
“Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year,” says Murray.
“It’s also special to note that the average Realtor did fewer than nine transactions and $2.4 million in volume in the same year,” he says. “It’s incredible to consider that such a small number of real estate professionals have found a way to truly build their own businesses. It’s also interesting that these top performers are reaching new levels while they work with numerous different kinds of brokerage firms and regions of the country.”
In Minnesota, the Up North Team ranked 35th in sides among all small real estate teams. Gilhousen ranked 60th in sides among all individual real estate agents. Click on https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best to see the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals list.
This is the third straight year the Up North Team comprised of Cathy Beddoe Carlson, the late Jenny McClure, Lynn Ranger, Tim Skelly and Jamie O’Toole, has been named to America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. For more than a decade, the Up North Team has earned membership in the International President’s Circle awarded to the top 15% of all Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
In addition to this honor, Gilhousen qualified for Coldwell Banker’s prestigious International President’s Elite Circle earlier this year, awarded to the top 2% of all representatives internationally in the Coldwell Banker system. This is the sixth time in as many years she has earned a top sales distinction.
“Pam and the Up North Team absolutely deserve this recognition,” said Mike Kellin, owner and broker of Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty. “Their drive, care for the customer and attention to detail is inspiring and sets a great example for all of us. I’m proud of the performance of our entire agency, but today we applaud the incredible accomplishments of these exceptional Realtors.”
Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty continues to be the top-performing real estate agency in Itasca County, based on sales volume data published by the Itasca County Board of Realtors for the period January 1 - December 31, 2019.
Methodology
REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.
The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years’ rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States.
Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.
About The Real Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand
The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends America’s Best honors America’s elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.
REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.
About Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty
Purchased by Mike and the late Lisa Kellin in 1990 from Bob Hill and family, Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty has been family owned and operated since 1947. The Kellin’s son Mitch and son-in-law Brett Beckfeld are realtors and son Lewis serves as Chief Financial Officer. The office of 20 real estate professionals with dedicated marketing and administrative support covers all of Itasca County and the Grand Rapids area as well as parts of Aitkin, Cass and St. Louis counties, and Duluth’s North Shore Region.
Contact Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty at 218-326-3455 or visit them online at ColdwellBankerNorthwoods.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.