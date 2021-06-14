Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty continues to be the top-performing real estate agency in Itasca County, based on sales volume data published by the Itasca County Board of Realtors for the period of January 1 - December 31, 2020.
“Real estate activity this past year was unprecedented,” said Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty Broker/Owner Mike Kellin. “I’m grateful for our talented team of Realtors who successfully balanced new safety protocols amid extraordinary levels of business. They were there every step of the way for our home buyers and sellers, ensuring sound, successful results for over 400 transactions.”
Additionally, several of the agency’s Realtors were recently recognized for their performance in 2020 within the global Coldwell Banker franchise system:
• Pam Gilhousen qualified for the prestigious International President’s Elite Circle, awarded to the top 3 percent of all representatives internationally in the Coldwell Banker system. This is the seventh time in as many years she has earned a top sales distinction.
• Brett Beckfeld, Luke Garner, and Karen Gessell were among the top 8 percent of all representatives achieving International President’s Circle status. This is Luke’s first year in the Coldwell family; Brett and Karen have achieved similar recognition in previous years.
• Mitch Kellin attained membership in the International Diamond Society, his fourth straight year ranking among the top 15 percent of Coldwell Banker realtors worldwide.
• Tammi Bischoff was in the top 22 percent worldwide, reaching the status of International Sterling Society.
Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty has been recognized 12 times as a Coldwell Banker Premier Office, one of the highest honors given to franchisees. This year, the office achieved “silver” status, ranking among the top 15 percent in North America and top 33 percent internationally.
While the designations are well-deserved, Mike Kellin says it is the combined talent of his entire team that drives their success.
The Up North Team is a team of four award-winning, full-time realtors with decades of experience in all aspects of real estate. Recognized as the top-producing team in the area for many years, they have received the Coldwell Banker International Presidents Circle Team award multiple times.
Charlotte McDermott’s exceptional market knowledge and industry experience are also award-winning and second to none. She’s respected for her unwavering professionalism, tenacity, ethics and loyalty to her clients.
Three years in, Grand Rapids native Jordan Stejskal is quickly developing into a thriving realtor. He’s active and connected in the community, making him a go-to real estate resource for young professionals, friends and neighbors in the area.
While she officially earned her real estate license in 2020, Morgan Hanson has been honing her skills at the brokerage for the past 11 years offering administrative support. She has a true passion for real estate and her creative talent and professionalism is a great asset to her clients and the industry.
As a veteran, Joel Perrington has a personal passion for navigating the challenges of VA homeownership and financing. His years of experience with aerial Geographic Information Systems for the Department of Natural Resources has given Joel a unique perspective when it comes to finding clients’ ideal locations.
In four years, Lisa Waldo has built a reputation as a savvy realtor who is incredibly dedicated to her clients. She’s creative, tenacious and the ultimate team player.
Contact Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty at 218-326-3455 or visit them online at ColdwellBankerNorthwoods.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.