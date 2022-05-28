Multiple Realtors® Earn Top Marks for Coldwell Banker® Worldwide
Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty continues to be the top-performing real estate agency in Itasca County based on data published by the Itasca County Board of Realtors for the period January 1 - December 31, 2021.
“Once again, it was one of the strongest real estate markets we’ve ever seen,” said Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty Broker/Owner Mike Kellin. “In addition to being the top real estate agency in Itasca County, we’re proud to be part of the Coldwell family that achieved a sales price for sellers that was 20.7 percent higher than the National Association of Realtors’ average. We have a winning combination of service and experience that delivers the best results for our clients.”
Additionally, several of the agency’s Realtors® were recently recognized for their performance in 2021 within the global Coldwell Banker® franchise system:
Luke Garner and Pam Gilhousen qualified for the prestigious International President’s Elite Circle, awarded to the top three percent of all representatives internationally in the Coldwell Banker system. This is the second straight year Garner has earned a top sales distinction with Coldwell and the eighth time in as many years for Gilhousen.
For the second year in a row Karen Gessell landed among the top 7% of all representatives achieving Coldwell’s International President’s Circle status.
Tammi Bischoff and Mitch Kellin both achieved membership in the International Diamond Society. This is Bischoff’s second Coldwell sales award, but first in this category. For Kellin, this is the fifth straight year he ranked among the top 12 percent of Coldwell Banker realtors worldwide.
The multi-award-winning Up North Team comprised of Cathy Beddoe-Carlson, Jamie O’Toole, Lynn Ranger, and Tim Skelly, achieved membership in Coldwell’s International Sterling Society ranking among the top 18 percent of all real estate teams worldwide, a significant achievement for a four-member team in a small market.
As a brokerage, this is the 13th time Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty has been recognized as a Coldwell Banker® Premier Office, one of the highest honors given to franchisees.
While the designations are well-deserved, Mike Kellin says it is the combined talent and dedication of the entire team that drives its success. New research from Coldwell Banker shows that its affiliated agents have the highest loyalty in real estate, beating every other brand when it comes to agents’ intention to stay affiliated.
Charlotte McDermott’s exceptional market knowledge and industry experience are award-winning and second to none. She’s respected for her unwavering professionalism, tenacity, ethics, and loyalty to her clients.
Four years in, Grand Rapids native Jordan Stejskal has become an established and valued realtor. He’s active and connected in the community, making him a go-to real estate resource for young professionals, friends, and neighbors in the area.
Now in the driver’s seat, Morgan Hanson is flourishing as a realtor. She officially earned her real estate license in 2020 but honed her skills at the brokerage supporting its top agents for 12 years prior. She has a true passion for real estate and her creative talent and professionalism are great assets to her clients and the industry.
As a veteran and experienced agent, Joel Perrington is a trusted resource for those navigating the challenges of VA homeownership and financing. His years of experience with aerial Geographic Information Systems for the Department of Natural Resources have given Perrington a unique perspective when it comes to finding clients’ ideal locations.
Lisa Waldo has built a reputation as a savvy realtor who is incredibly dedicated to her clients. She’s creative, tenacious, and the ultimate team player. Waldo will go the extra mile to ensure her clients achieve their real estate dreams.
Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty is Itasca County’s real estate leader. Purchased by Mike and the late Lisa Kellin in 1990 from Bob Hill and family, the agency has been family- owned and operated since 1947. Mike and Lisa’s son Lewis Kellin serves as Chief Financial
Officer; son Mitch Kellin is a broker and realtor. The office of 18 real estate professionals with dedicated marketing and administrative support covers all of Itasca County and the Grand Rapids area as well as parts of Aitkin, Cass, and St. Louis counties, and Duluth’s North Shore Region. Contact Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty at 218-326-3455 or online at ColdwellBankerNorthwoods.com.
