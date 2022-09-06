The “Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be the topic at a day-long forum to be held at Deep Portage Learning Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.  The Forum is co-sponsored by the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and Deep Portage.

Dr. Jessica Hellmann (U of Mn), a national leader and scholar in climate change and climate change adaptation science, will be the keynote speaker in the morning.  In the afternoon local leaders, including Meredith Cornett  (Nature Conservancy, Duluth), Mark Grossman (Cass County Land Commissioner), and Keith Barnes (Forestry Director, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe)  will participate in a panel discussion.  The day will end with a guided tour of the extensive alternative energy installations at Deep Portage that have made the campus a net zero carbon facility.  

