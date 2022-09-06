The “Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be the topic at a day-long forum to be held at Deep Portage Learning Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Forum is co-sponsored by the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and Deep Portage.
Dr. Jessica Hellmann (U of Mn), a national leader and scholar in climate change and climate change adaptation science, will be the keynote speaker in the morning. In the afternoon local leaders, including Meredith Cornett (Nature Conservancy, Duluth), Mark Grossman (Cass County Land Commissioner), and Keith Barnes (Forestry Director, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe) will participate in a panel discussion. The day will end with a guided tour of the extensive alternative energy installations at Deep Portage that have made the campus a net zero carbon facility.
Representatives of profit and non-profit groups and organizations will be on hand to provide information about their climate change related services. There will be lots of opportunities to engage in conversation with our presenters and each other.
Seating for the forum is limited. Pre-registration and payment of a $10 fee that includes lunch by Oct. 1 are required. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs for more information and to register.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.