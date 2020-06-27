Submitted Photos
Clara's Cupboard Antiques and More is expanding! On July 1st, a sister store, Clara's Closet, will open across the hall at the Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids. Clara's Closet will feature quality used clothing and accessories (shoes, belts, purses, hats, jewelry, etc). The store will be filled with items from vendors who have rented space and also from consignors. Most clothes from Clara's Cupboard will be moved to the new store. Clara's Closet will have men's, women's, children's and plus size clothes along with a large selection of vintage clothing.
The new owners of Clara's, Karen and Steve Teff (pictured right), are happy to state, "Although Covid-19 hit the business hard, we have rebounded wonderfully and can't wait to expand!"
