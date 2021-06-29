July 1 marks the one year anniversary of Clara’s Closet in the Central Square Mall being open.
Due to the generous donations of merchandise, Clara’s Closet has not only expanded twice in this past year, but has been able to give close to $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Clara’s has taken all types of donations, so they are not limited to just clothing. Owners Karen and Steve Teff are thankful that they have had the opportunity to give back. During the entire month of July, specials will be going on in Clara’s Closet. If interested in donating, call Karen at 218-245-9709.
