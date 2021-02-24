Home health care provider Circle of Life will be moving to a new location at 117 Main Avenue East in Deer River on Friday, March 5.
Circle of Life provides home care services such as personal care attendants, respite care, homemaking, home chore, RN supervision, and concierge services.
Executive Director Beth Timmins said the company has been able to provide jobs to the community while providing safe care to those who would like to remain independent in their homes.
“We are really excited about the move,” Timmins said. “We pride ourselves in the quality of care we provide to the communities we serve.
Circle of Life will also be expanding its service area to Virginia, Hibbing, and Tower.
The company provides services to clients of any nationality.
First opening in 2008, Circle of Life moved to its current location at 11 First Avenue NE in 2009. Circle of Life has 22 offices across seven states, including locations in Cass Lake, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Minneapolis, and Fargo-Moorhead.
Jackie Jordan is the Director of Nursing for Circle of Life and oversees the nursing staff in Minnesota. She joined Circle of Life when they first opened the Deer River location in 2008.
“It’s neat how we are growing and getting more space,” Jordan said. “I’m excited to service a larger area, meet new people and help however we can.”
Moving will take place on Thursday, March 4 in time for the new office to open March 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.