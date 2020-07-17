Cindy DeGrio got into the real estate business 21 years ago while she was working at a resort just outside her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. “We were selling townhomes to buyers as investments,” she recalls. “Shortly after, we started selling single level summer and retirement homes around the golf course. Ultimately, I discovered that I loved doing this and decided to pursue it full time once my kids were old enough. And my business just kind of exploded,” she exclaims.
As a highly experienced agent in one of the most popular vacation home areas of Northern Minnesota, Cindy covers all of Itasca County with over 1,000 lakes, and also off-water real estate in communities like Bovey, Cohasset, Deer River, and Grand Rapids. She says 80% of her business is repeat and referral.
As a passionate Realtor, Cindy strives to make sure each of her clients looks at their buying or selling experience as an enjoyable transition in their lives. And since a real estate transaction can be one of the most stressful times for many people, it takes the right agent to help guide a client through the process so that they leave the closing table happy about their purchase or sale. “I want to make sure the process is something they can favorably look back on,” she insists.
Cindy believes that what sets her apart from her peers is her local reputation, recognizability and knowledge of the area. “I grew up in Grand Rapids where my father was a doctor and my mother is still a loyal volunteer at our local hospital. “Clients appreciate the fact that I’ve been involved in the community and that they generally have a familiarity with me through friends and acquaintances.”
In addition, Cindy’s business is extremely family-centric.“Even the bio page on my website is all about my family,” she says. “I was contacted by an entertainment company and they asked me if I’d be interested in doing an HGTV segment called “Lake Front Bargain Hunt.” I represented a family looking for a lakeside property. When I asked why they chose me, they said they loved my bio.” It was all about
my family and growing up on Pokegama Lake.
Cindy markets her listings on several websites and uses the photographic services of a former client, who now works exclusively for her company. “She’s a great photographer and we love her work,” Cindy notes. “And with her drone operating license, she is able to combine her professional still photography with captivating drone footage.”
Why does she love her job? “I enjoy meeting new people and working with them to accomplish their goals. You get to hear each new client’s story, which is very rewarding and never gets old,” she says.
In her free time, Cindy enjoys being around the water. Whether it is a boat ride after work, a peaceful paddleboard excursion, or just a walk with the dog along the lakeshore, she truly enjoys the ambience that living on the lake brings. “We just love the lake,” she says. “It has been such a big part of our lives for so many years.”
At this stage in her life, Cindy is happy with her business right where it’s at. “I can see at least another 10 years of doing this. Right now, I’m helping the kids of my former clients, so it’s a whole new generation. I think that’s pretty cool!” She also plans to stay on top of the market and social media trends to maintain her top-notch business ethic.
Move It Real Estate Group has had its main office in Downtown Grand Rapids since 2001, with agents across much of Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin. They can be reached at 218-327-9889 or MoveItRealEstate.com.
