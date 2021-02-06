Pengilly sweet shop donates Valentine’s Day proceeds to Northern Lights Music Festival
This Valentine’s Day, one Iron Range business is sharing its love of the arts.
Chiqui’s Chocolates in Pengilly is donating all proceeds from the sale of its Valentine’s Day gift boxes to the Northern Lights Music Festival. Owner Catalina “Chiqui” Berg decided to raise money for the festival after seeing how lockdowns affected her grandkids.
Berg has a strong appreciation for music and art. Her donations will be used to help children who are interested in the arts and would like to participate in the festival.
“I like helping the community and supporting good causes,” Berg said.
Berg hopes the festival will encourage kids to become more active and develop their own appreciation for classical music.
One of the largest music festivals in Minnesota, the Northern Lights Music Festival hosts three weeks of opera, chamber music, and orchestra concerts. It’s a classical musical performance program and music school which is held each summer at various venues across northern Minnesota. It was founded by concert pianist and Aurora native Veda Zuponcic.
Dates and locations for the 2021 festival are yet to be announced.
The Valentine’s Day gift boxes will include a red bow and a card where customers can add a personalized message. It’s a sweet treat with a personal touch. Orders will be shipped for arrival on Valentine’s Day.
Customers who would like to order can choose a sampler chocolate box, a caramel bag, or a mixed caramel bag which includes salted and regular caramels.
Berg, who’s nickname is Chiqui, makes the homestyle caramel from scratch. The sampler box uses a chocolate blend that balances both dark chocolate and milk chocolate. She offers candies with freshly toasted almonds and pecans, too.
Berg first began making candy at home in 2002. She wanted to replicate the caramel her grandmother used to make at her ranch in Texas. After some trial and error, Berg perfected the recipe and began to give the candy to family and friends. It was a big hit. She started selling the homemade treats at the Grand Rapids Farmer’s Market.
Her business took off in 2009 and she scaled up production as more orders came in. She originally made her candy at the Lone Pine Town Hall in Pengilly. Berg realized she would need her own space to continue working, so she called up an inspector at the Department of Agriculture and got a permit to build a commercial kitchen in her home on Swan Lake.
Some remodeling needed to be done. The custom kitchen meets all state specifications and every piece of equipment is on wheels so it is easy to moves things around. If she has visitors, namely her grandkids, the equipment can be neatly tucked into the kitchen and locked up so it is separated from the living space.
Berg used to get help from her late husband, Bart. They would attend different farmer’s markets and travel to candy conventions and other events together. Berg cherishes the memories they shared. She recalled working together in the kitchen overlooking Swan Lake.
“He would wrap the caramels, he would wash the machines, and we would sit here and watch our shows while we worked,” Berg said.
Berg laughed thinking back at the jokes they shared as well.
“His jobs were limited because I’m a perfectionist,” Berg said. “I said you’re doing it right or you’re fired!”
Bart died in November, but she carries on the operation efficiently. Berg enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and they recently came to stay with her so she could help them with virtual learning during the pandemic.
She hopes her donations to the Northern Lights Music Festival will help more kids branch out and learn a new skill.
“Listening to that terrible situation with COVID and seeing how it affected the kids, that’s what inspired me,” Berg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.