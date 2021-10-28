The Children’s Discovery Museum is accepting submissions for its “No Place Like Home” children’s art contest.
Children up to 12-years old may submit one piece of original artwork to the contest.
Submissions should show the museum what “there’s no place like home” means to you.
The top 14 drawings will be selected for the Children’s Discovery Museum 2022 calendar, which will be available for purchase.
All other entries will be displayed at the museum throughout the year.
Artwork must be original and must be created as a landscape on an 8.5 x 11-inch sheet.
Submissions may be mailed or dropped off at the Children’s Discovery Museum by Nov. 10, 2021. Submissions must include the child’s name, parent’s name(s), and phone number.
The Judy Garland Museum and Children’s Discovery Museum are located at 2727 Pokegama Ave in Grand Rapids.
For more information, contact Janie at (218) 326-1900 or email janie.heitz@cdmkids.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.