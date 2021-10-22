The Why Child Care Matters: Northeast Minnesota Summit will provide updated research on the Arrowhead region’s child care shortage, highlight community-driven solutions to address the child care challenge and discuss resources available to help.

The summit will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. It is free of charge, but advance registration is requested. 

All are invited to attend this event.

