The Why Child Care Matters: Northeast Minnesota Summit will provide updated research on the Arrowhead region’s child care shortage, highlight community-driven solutions to address the child care challenge and discuss resources available to help.
The summit will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. It is free of charge, but advance registration is requested.
All are invited to attend this event.
