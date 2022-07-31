The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has recently launched the latest round of Child Care Economic Development Grants. These grants authorize $4.85 million over two fiscal years for grants to community partners to increase quality child care providers to support economic development across Minnesota. A total of $2.425 million will be available in this second round of funding; $2.425 million was awarded previously to 14 projects.  

DEED is seeking proposals from local governments or nonprofits with experience in the operations, financing, advocacy, or advancement of the delivery of child care services. Qualified parties may request up to $300,000 in state funds for this program.  

