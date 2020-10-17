CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes welcomes Greg Bounds

CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes is pleased to announce Greg Bounds has joined its firm as a sales associate. He will specialize in residential, land and recreational property sales in the Grand Rapids/Itasca County area.
“We are thrilled to have Greg join our team,” said owners Jim and Michelle Kutschat, “It’s an exciting time to be with the CENTURY 21® System as we continue to increase our market presence in Grand Rapids and surrounding Itasca County areas.”
The Kutschats added, “We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that CENTURY 21â associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients. Greg is committed to growth and professionalism in our real estate industry. Please help us welcome him to our growing team!”
Greg has lived in the Grand Rapids, Hill City area most of his life. He has always enjoyed the many activities this area has to offer, growing up hunting with his family and being very active in sports throughout his life. He has continued that tradition with his kids, and soon with his grandchildren. “My wife and I love the area lakes, kayaking and relaxing in the pontoon. And of course, a bit of golfing on our areas fine courses,” says Greg. With 35 years in sales and marketing, Greg is very excited to be working with CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes, and teaming up with his wife and her many years of real estate experience and expertise to be a part of Team Bounds to help you find the home or land of your dreams.
Greg is a member of the Itasca County Board of Realtors as well as the Minnesota Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Call Greg for any real estate needs whether buying or selling. He can be reached at 218.340.5735 or you can call him at the office at 218.326.0323.
