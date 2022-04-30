CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes announced that CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the office with the CENTURY 21 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Office Award and the 2021 Per Person Productivity Award which recognizes those independent offices within the CENTURY 21 Broker Franchise Network that embrace strategic planning with particular focus on the individual sales productivity of its sales associates.
“Sometimes we are so focused on serving our client’s needs that we often overlook our own professional and personal goals,” said Jim and Michelle Kutschat, Broker/Owners of CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes. “Helping our agents to set individual goals and hold themselves accountable is an important part of their growth and development, and the growth and development of our brokerage.”
CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC established the Per Person Productivity Award in 2010 in an effort to recognize those companies that fully embrace strategic planning with a specific focus on setting and achieving measurable levels of success through consistent individual sales production. Sales associates must have met monthly, average production criteria of at least two closed sides of business in the calendar year.
To earn the Quality Service Pinnacle Office Award, an independent office must receive completed surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years. “Our office receiving this award just confirms that our agents are seriously dedicated to making their client experiences positive ones”, said Jim & Michelle.
CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes will receive customized glass trophies in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference. “We are thrilled to recognize the work of CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes for these significant achievements,” said Mike Miedler, Chief Executive Officer, CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC. “The CENTURY 21 Brand commends the dedication, professionalism and commitment to quality service exemplified by CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes, the hallmark for our broker franchise network”.
“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication our agents have put into growing their individual businesses and the success of our brokerage in 2021,” said Jim and Michelle. “Our agents have always performed at a high level in the past, but 2021 was a tremendous success and it was because of all of our sales associates. Congratulations to our Team for a phenomenal 2021!”
CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes is a full-service brokerage located at 721 S. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids. They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand. Give us a call at 218-326-0323 or visit our website at www.c21lakes.com for all of your buying or selling needs.
