Celebrate Drive the Great River Road Month and the people the Mississippi River brings to town

Popular American poet Maya Angelou wrote, “A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretense and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.”
Cascading water, glistening moonlight, majestic falls—there’s just something about a river that evokes romance, especially as it is dressed in colors of autumn.
For those making a road trip along the Great River Road, fall is the perfect time to drive one of America’s longest and oldest National Scenic Byways. Vibrant colors paint the trees from Minnesota to northern Mississippi, where there are festivals, farmers markets and fun activities along the entire route of the Mississippi River.
That’s why we celebrate Drive the Great River Road Month every September. Whether it’s alone on your motorcycle or with your family in the minivan, you’ll find plenty of reasons on America’s greatest drive.
Drive the Great River Road Month is a national campaign that all 10 Great River Road States participate in. This year’s theme is around fall harvest. Each state is partnering with their Agriculture Department to focus on locally produced food and products.
“This theme is perfect for Grand Rapids),” explains Megan Christianson, Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids and Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) Representative for the Grand Rapids to Brainerd region (which is considered the Crossings Region).
Christianson is also a member of the MRPC National Marketing Committee. She believes this year’s theme of enjoying the fall harvest along the Great River Road perfectly aligns with partnerships with the Grand Rapids Farmers Market and other local Grow Minnesota farmers. As the local tourism bureau, Visit Grand Rapids helps promote the bi-weekly farmers market, and then when berry and apple picking is in season, also promotes that activity as something unique to do in the Grand Rapids area.
“Pairing this with unique places to stay like The Doc House (an in town Air BnB), and sampling locally created craft beer and live music is a perfect way to promote the Grand Rapids, Minn., area in the fall time of the year,” says Christianson who explained that this year’s theme also emphasizes the romance of the river in fall - with suggested activities for couples to enjoy along the way.
From Bemidji to Grand Rapids, the Mississippi River are the backwaters that lead into mighty lakes like Pokegama and Lake Winnibigoshish. The Great River Road in this section passes through mixed hardwood and tall pine forests in the Chippewa National Forest. The culture of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and lumberjacks are an important part of this region, according to Christianson. Historic icons like the Judy Garland House and the historic logging camp at the Forest History Center are unique places to visit while in Grand Rapids.
“The beautiful public art and historic sites in downtown Grand Rapids make this small and charming town a unique stop along the Great River Road,” Christianson added.
A few of the stories from people who have traveled the entire road:
“I traveled the first half of the GRR in 2016, from Venice, L.A. to St. Louis, Mo., and back to NOLA… then in 2017, from St. Louis to Grand Rapids, Minn., and back to Chicago. I have spent the past five years documenting the scenic backways of the United States. My favorite part of the drive was finding dirt roads, old abandoned routes, remote places, and especially driving up on levees. Mississippi Delta, Driftless Area and Cahokia Mounds were some favorite parts.” – Randy R., New York, New York
“I love road trips. Having done Route 66 a few years ago, this seemed like a natural. At the end of each day, I did a thumbnail sketch of the day which I shared with friends via email and FaceBook…BTW: This epic journey was done by myself, my wife, and my sister. We drove the entire length, from Lake Itasca to the Gulf. – Ronald B., Clovis, California
“I received the map and I thought that this would be a nice trip, so I got in my car by myself and took off on one of the most enjoyable trips in my 82 years. I could write a book on this trip all good things about the trip. This summer I am going to finish the trip from St. Louis down to Venice, LA.. To sum it up, FANTASTIC,” – Robert B, St. Louis
Here’s some more information you can use to plan your trip during Drive the Great River Road Month or any time of year, really (all found online at www.experiencemississippiriver.com):
• Order your free copy of our 10-state map, which features the top attractions along the Great River Road.
The Great River Road Travel Map is a full-color map for exploring the 10-state Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The map guides travelers along the official route and includes information about the more than 70 Great River Road Interpretive Centers.
• Download the Drive the Great River Road app, available for Apple and Android devices.
•Discover attractions along the Mississippi River, including museums, historical sites, locks & dams, scenic overlooks and more. In Minnesota, attractions are listed from Park Rapids to Winona.
• Want to sample the flavors of the Great River Road? Find a state-by-state breakdown of restaurants, recipes and more here. You can also share your favorite flavors of the Great River Road.
