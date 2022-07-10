CarQuest supports local education

One thing that never ceases to amaze many about Grand Rapids, are the local and independent companies that have been rooted and thriving here for years. Not only that, but also their dedication to the youth in the community as well. One of these local companies that has continued to show support for students in Grand Rapids, is CarQuest Auto Parts.
CarQuest Auto Parts of Grand Rapids is an auto parts shop that values delivering excellence in everything they do. Their services are driven by independent and local owners who value their relationships with customers, as well as serve the Grand Rapids community with integrity. The owners of CarQuest Auto Parts of Grand Rapids, Greg and Julie Weins, along with Julie’s parents, moved to Grand Rapids in 1994 to buy the local auto parts shop. It was in 2006 when the store had officially become theirs, and the store continued to thrive as an independent and locally owned auto parts shop in Grand Rapids. At CarQuest Auto Parts, the parts are ordered from CarQuest, which is owned by Advance Auto Parts.
“We sell to the public, but also service and deliver to repair shops and other local companies,” said Julie Weins.
Both Greg and Julie grew up in small towns and were involved in family owned businesses, and they saw moving to Grand Rapids and continuing to be involved in local family business as a great opportunity.
“Grand Rapids is a great community with so much to offer,” said Weins. “People are customers but also friends! We enjoy knowing our customers on a personal level.”
Greg and Julie loved the Grand Rapids community so much, and loved it even more when they saw how much they backed student education and opportunities with financial aid for high school students and beyond.
In seeing this, Greg and Julie too wanted to take another step to give back to their loyal customers, friends, and students in that way as well, by providing a scholarship for high school students. They established the Grand Rapids CarQuest scholarship about 8 years ago, when their own daughters were attending the Grand Rapids High School.
“We were blown away by the way the community supports students with scholarships,” said Weins. “But we also noticed there were less for those students pursuing careers in the trades.”
Greg and Julie have both seen first-hand how auto shops and other trade jobs struggle to find qualified technicians, and wanted to help do something about it.
“We saw the scholarship as one way we could help students in our community and also promote and encourage students to look at our own industry,” said Weins.
The scholarship is opened to Grand Rapids high school seniors, specifically to those who are pursuing a 2 to 4 year education in the automotive aftermarket. Some of these areas include technician, heavy duty, auto body, or small engine.
To be qualified for the scholarship, students must have a GPA of at least 2.0, be accepted by their school of choice, and submit a short statement on why they are interested in this career and what their long-term goals are.
