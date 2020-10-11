Carlson joins Deerwood Bank

Chris Carlson

Grand Rapids— Deerwood Bank has named Chris Carlson as Vice President Business Banking Officer at its Grand Rapids location. 

Carlson comes to Deerwood Bank with more than 14 years of banking experience. As Vice President, he will assist business banking customers with business banking services and financing needs, as well as analyzing financial statements and underwriting loans.

“In my new role as Vice President, I look forward to generating new relationships with local business owners,” said Carlson. “I will also enjoy getting more involved in the community and finding new ways to contribute to the thriving business climate here at Deerwood. It’s exciting to have a new beginning with this great community bank.”

Carlson, a Grand Rapids native, completed a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota before moving back to his hometown to begin his career in the financial industry.  

In his free time, Chris enjoys spending time fishing, hunting, and exploring the outdoors. On a nice summer day, you can most likely find him at the nearest golf course. 

Deerwood Bank has 13 offices throughout central and northern Minnesota—including Grand Rapids, Brainerd, Baxter, Deerwood —and the Twin Cities.

Contact Chris:

Office: 218.327.4833

Email: chris.carlson@deerwoodbank.com 

 

