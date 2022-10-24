Caribou Coffee opening a new location in Grand Rapids

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, is thrilled to announce a new Caribou Cabin location opening Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Grand Rapids, Minn. The new location is near the intersection of Highway 2 and Itasca Street (535 E Hwy 2, Grand Rapids).
Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet with “Caribou-blue” exteriors. They feature convenient drive-thru and walk-up windows only (no interior seating). The compact design was engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of Caribou’s signature handcrafted beverages. Guests can find all their favorite handcrafted beverages at Cabins, as well as delicious offerings from Caribou’s food menu, including a variety of high-quality breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.
There will be a grand opening celebration at the new Grand Rapids location with special offers Friday, Oct. 28. Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or XL beverage. Additionally, for every transaction during the grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30), Caribou will donate $1 to the American Red Cross to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Hours of operation at the Caribou Cabin will be 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. The store can be reached at 218-542-2199.
Caribou Coffee is hiring Team Members and Shift Leaders to create day-making experiences in Grand Rapids and other locations.
Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee has 325 company-owned and 139 non-traditional locations nationwide, and 274 franchise stores in nine countries as of June 28, 2022. Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. The Caribou Cabin prototype debuted in 2019 and features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru-focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, food service providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.
To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn.
