Caribou Coffee opening a new location in Grand Rapids

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, is thrilled to announce a new Caribou Cabin location opening Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Grand Rapids, Minn. The new location is near the intersection of Highway 2 and Itasca Street (535 E Hwy 2, Grand Rapids).

Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet with “Caribou-blue” exteriors. They feature convenient drive-thru and walk-up windows only (no interior seating). The compact design was engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of Caribou’s signature handcrafted beverages. Guests can find all their favorite handcrafted beverages at Cabins, as well as delicious offerings from Caribou’s food menu, including a variety of high-quality breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

