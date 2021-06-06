If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is priceless.
Michael Bouchie turned his passion for filmmaking into a new business, Michael Loren Films, which specializes in wedding video production.
Bouchie tells a visual story with his videos and provides a long-lasting memento for couples to revisit.
His path into videography happened naturally, but unexpectedly. It began with an interest in woodworking when he began filming his woodworking process. He found out he enjoyed the art of filming and started learning more about video production online.
One day, he stumbled across a wedding videographer named Eric Floberg on YouTube. Before stumbling across Floberg’s work, he didn’t know that cinematic wedding videos existed. The videos were beautifully shot and captured a memory that could be saved and passed onto future generations.
Bouchie cherishes the video taken at his own wedding in July 2000. It was filmed on a simple VHS camcorder and has none of the professional lighting, sound, or production commonly seen today. Although it doesn’t stack up to modern wedding films, he still loves seeing friends and family captured on tape all those years ago.
“One thing that hits home for me, that makes me passionate as a filmmaker, is seeing old family and friends on video,” Bouchie said. “It’s something you can’t get from pictures. To see my dad’s smile and hear his voice is something you don’t forget.”
Feeling inspired to create his own videos, Bouchie started learning more about video production and began saving up for equipment needed.
“There’s amazing resources on YouTube and Facebook,” Bouchie said.
In October 2019, he attended a two-day videography workshop hosted by Floberg in Chicago. There, he met several other video and photography professionals who he’s kept in touch with over the past year and a half. Those connections have been a valuable resource as he learned more about videography.
His first wedding shoot was in January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the wedding industry. The morning of the wedding, northern Minnesota was hit by a massive blizzard, and Bouchie almost didn’t make it to Duluth for the shoot due to dangerous road conditions.
The wedding went off without a hitch and Bouchie put his new skills to good use by producing his first video. He was soon referred to another wedding.
Bouchie shoots 4K video and primarily uses a Canon EOS R6 camera which can be used to take photos and shoot video at high speeds with image stabilization. He also uses a gimbal stabilizer for up-close, dance floor shots. He also utilizes professional lights, audio recorders, and lavalier microphones.
After a wedding, Bouchie edits the videos with Final Cut Pro and he subscribes to two separate music providers so he can legally use licensed music for his product. He will also offer drone video footage to add to the video, giving viewers a completely different perspective.
The completed video is tailored to the bride and groom’s specifications.
“I want to be able to take their input and craft the video so it’s something that they really feel is special,” Bouchie said. “My goal is to make people cry.”
When the final product is complete, the video is provided on a hard drive or thumb drive, depending on the file size.
A Greenway High School graduate, Bouchie works full-time as an Auxiliary Operator at Minnesota Power in Cohasset. While he plans on maintaining a day job, Bouchie has already booked nine weddings this year.
He is also interested in shooting other marriage-related events, such as elopements or engagements. Those types of shoots often allow Bouchie is a musician and also has set his sights on producing music videos or lifestyle films.
More information can be found on Michael Loren Film’s Facebook page or call (218) 259-3521.
