A business pitch competition for innovators and entrepreneurs is coming to Duluth this December.
The RINK Pitch Competition, hosted by Innovate 218, is an event that connects startup innovators, entrepreneurs, and creative talent with funders. It’s a place to showcase ideas and grow them from back-of-the-napkin into real businesses.
Competitors interested in the RINK Pitch can submit their ideas online at www.itascadv.org.
If selected, competitors will be invited to present their 5-minute pitch at the hockey-themed compeition at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth on Dec. 14 from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Prizes of up to $5,000 will be awarded to the most polished pitch and the Rink winner will be invited to join the MN Cup statewide pitch event at the University of Minnesota.
The competition is divided into 10 categories: food/agriculture/beverage, student, energy/clean tech/water, general, life science/health IT, youth, high tech, education, impact ventures, or other.
Judges for RINK include: Tom Sega, President & CEO, Duluth Pack; Chad Simons, Partner, North Face Properties; Deb Otto, President of Duluth Market, Bremer Bank; Ryan Weber, Managing Partner, Great North Ventures; and Pascha Apter, Founder & CEO, Giant Voices.
The competition will be moderated by Brian Hanson, CEO of APEX.
Innovate 218 is the Arrowhead region’s Launch Minnesota hub, a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation.
Find out more about Innovate 218 and The RINK pitch event at https://www.itascadv.org/innovate-218
To learn more about the MN Cup, visit https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/mn-cup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.