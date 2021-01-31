Burggraf's Ace Hardware welcomes Kelly Kirwin to their management team as Senior Vice President of Operations. Burggraf's Ace Hardware, under the leadership of President and CEO, Steve Burggraf, has experienced significant growth in recent years adding 6 stores since 2016. Burggraf's Ace Hardware store locations now include the following cities: Grand Rapids, Grand Forks, Fosston, Duluth, North Fargo, Cottage Grove, Winona, South Fargo, West Fargo and most recently, Rochester, MN.
Kelly Kirwin has been working closely with the Ace team since 2014, when the partnership between Kelly's former employer, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, and Burggraf's Ace Hardware created an annual community fundraising event together called the Burggraf's Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic. This event continues to fundraise and invest in pediatric care for kids at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
"Kelly's role will be to support our current management teams at all of our locations, along with helping us streamline our day to day operations. We believe Kelly has the right skill set that fits with our Ace culture," said Burggraf.
Burggraf's Ace Hardware is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry. Ace Hardware began as a small chain of stores in 1924 and has grown to include more than 4,600 stores in 50 states and more than 70 countries. As part of a cooperative, every Ace Hardware store is independently owned. Burggraf's Ace Hardware started in Fosston, MN, and has now grown to include an additional 9 Ace Hardware stores. Burggraf's Ace is committed to being "the Helpful Place" by offering our customers knowledgeable advice, helpful service and quality products. As the helpful hardware folks in your community, we promise that helping you is the most important thing we have to do today.
