Ace Hardware Corporation is pleased to announce that Burggraf’s Ace Hardware of Grand Rapids, Fosston, Grand Forks, Duluth, North Fargo, Cottage Grove, Winona, South Fargo, West Fargo and Rochester, achieved designation as a “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” store for its outstanding performance. Developed as part of Ace’s retail growth strategy, Higher Ground, Pinnacle Performance Retailing is focused on Ace’s customers to ensure that Ace stores deliver on its helpful brand promise.
For more than 96 years, Ace Hardware has been serving its neighbors with helpful service and quality products. With more than 5,300 stores in approximately 70 countries, the team at Burggraf’s Ace Hardware is one of only a few hundred Ace retailers to achieve this elite Pinnacle status.
To achieve Pinnacle Performance Retailing, the team at Burggraf’s Ace Hardware successfully completed a number of key performance drivers focused on quality, service and conveniences, helping them provide a better overall shopping experience in their local community.
One example of a proven performance driver is “Helpful Certification,” the foundational element of Ace’s “Certified Ace Helpful” retail training curriculum. To become certified, Ace Hardware associates complete courses such as Helpful 101 and 201 and the store conducts a week-long team-based certification event.
“Achieving Pinnacle Performance Retailing is a tremendous accomplishment for an Ace store,” said John Kittell, Vice President, Retail Operations and New Business, Ace Hardware Corporation. “We’re pleased to recognize Burggraf’s Ace Hardware and its associates for their outstanding achievements, and proud to say they are a part of the Ace family.”
“Our team at Burggraf’s Ace Hardware is incredibly pleased to have earned the status of a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store,” said Steve Burggraf, President and CEO of Burggraf’s Ace Hardware. “What this means for our customers is that we are more committed than ever to providing the best possible retail experience; from customer service to quality product offerings and more. We’re taking ‘Ace helpful’ to a new level.”
Burggraf’s Ace Hardware is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry.
Ace Hardware began as a small chain of stores in 1924 and has grown to include more than 5,300 stores in 50 states and more than 70 countries. As part of a cooperative, every Ace Hardware store is independently owned. Burggraf’s Ace Hardware started in Fosston, MN, and has now grown to include an additional 9 Ace Hardware stores. Burggraf’s Ace is committed to being “the Helpful Place” by offering our customers knowledgeable advice, helpful service and quality products. As the helpful hardware folks in your community, we promise that helping you is the most important thing we have to do today.
