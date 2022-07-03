A new company will begin selling locally-made fishing lures online this fall. Karnzy.com was founded earlier this year and is planning a September launch for its online store.
Karnzy is based out of Bovey and will sell high-quality, American-made fishing lures directly from its website. Karnzy will initially offer jigs for ice fishing, but will expand into open water fishing lures next year.
The company was founded by Zak Karnes, along with his parents, Wade and Teresa. Karnzy began with the desire to create high-quality lures made in America.
“We will not be selling a single thing that is not made by ourselves,” Karnes said.
Karnes explained that their products will be manufactured at their shop in Bovey. The materials used in production will be top quality and sourced ethically from countries such as Norway.
Karnes said he grew tired of buying fishing lures of poor quality.
“When you’re buying foreign-made products, you are supporting massive pollution, child labor, slave labor, extremely impoverished labor force, and lousy products. That is the vast majority of the time,” Karnes said. “It feels like my duty as a sportsman and as an American to stand up for the principles that I believe in. That’s why we wanted to start this business.”
According to Karnes, the jigs will be more durable and better performing. He said they use a proprietary method of painting that will last five times longer than current products on the market.
The family-owned manufacturer will also use eco-friendly materials in their products. The packaging will be biodegradable and no plastics or heavy metals, such as tungsten, will be used.
Wade Karnes said he’s been tinkering with fishing jigs and lures for years. He wanted to open a company that made fishing lures that can be passed on for generations.
“We want to bring back pride in America and create products that are made with quality,” Wade said. “We are going above and beyond what we know the industry standard to be.”
Karnzy will also donate a portion of each purchase to charity. Zak Karnes said they will partner with different non-profits based on their customers’ feedback. Karnzy will also do monthly giveaways. Every time a customer buys a product, they are entered for one year of giveaways and will also be entered for events Karnzy is sponsoring, such as fishing tournaments, fish frys, or take-a-kid fishing days.
Currently, Karnzy is partnered with Let’s Go Fishing Itasca Chapter.
In the future Karnes said he plans to expand into deer hunting by manufacturing broadheads for arrows.
To learn more about their products, visit Karnzy.com. Find them on Facebook @karnzyoutdoor or on Instagram at karnzy_outdoor.
