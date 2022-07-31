Braaten is new Director of Operations at NCROC

Dan Braaten will take over as the Director of Operations at North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids.  

Braaten began his career at NCROC in 1996 when he was hired by Dr. Erv Oekle and Henry Schumer as a student worker in the Wild Rice Breeding Program, to work on an insurance pilot project looking at the effect of hail damage in cultivated wild rice. After graduating in the spring of 2000 with a BA in biology from the University of MN, Morris, he was hired on by Dr. Raymond Porter as the wild rice breeding Program’s full-time Junior Scientist.

