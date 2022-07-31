Braaten is new Director of Operations at NCROC

Dan Braaten will take over as the Director of Operations at North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids.
Braaten began his career at NCROC in 1996 when he was hired by Dr. Erv Oekle and Henry Schumer as a student worker in the Wild Rice Breeding Program, to work on an insurance pilot project looking at the effect of hail damage in cultivated wild rice. After graduating in the spring of 2000 with a BA in biology from the University of MN, Morris, he was hired on by Dr. Raymond Porter as the wild rice breeding Program’s full-time Junior Scientist.
While continuing his work in the wild rice breeding program at NCROC, Braaten earned a Master’s of Science degree in Agronomy from Iowa State University in August of 2014. During that time his research focused on the feasibility of enhanced nitrogen efficiency using ESN® as a nitrogen source in cultivated wild rice.
In January of 2017, Braaten accepted NCROC’s research Agronomist position, and that following spring, he also took on responsibilities of the Center’s Operations Manager. Braaten will continue lead the Agronomy research program at NCROC while serving as Director of Operations. Primary research focus is on crop varietal testing of alfalfa, forage grasses, soybeans, and corn silage, along with research experiments to determine best agronomic management practices and cropping strategies for producers in the northeast region of Minnesota.
Braaten is a lifelong resident of Itasca County, and Greenway High School graduate. He resides in Grand Rapids with his wife, Heidi and their four children.
NCROC opened its doors in 1896 and is the second oldest out of eight research and outreach centers for the University of Minnesota. Working under the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences NCROC strives to ensure a sustainable way of life for those who depend on their work.
