The Office of Broadband Development (OBD) wishes to remind all potential broadband grant applicants for this year’s 2020 grant round that – prior to submitting a broadband grant application – every applicant must contact all existing wireline broadband providers in the proposed project area. This pre-application outreach requires each applicant to include a description of the proposed project and a map of the project area with the written outreach.
Under current law, this must be completed no later than six weeks prior to the grant application deadline of September 30, 2020. That makes the last allowable date for written (email) outreach to all existing providers in the project area to be August 19, 2020.
Detailed information regarding suggested format and informational details for this mandatory outreach is included in the 2020 Grant Instructions and Application at pages 27 – 30 and located on our website at https://mn.gov/deed/programs-services/broadband/grant-program/.
For a more detailed overview of the Border to-Border Broadband Grant process, we encourage potential applicants to view a recorded webinar - 2020 Border to Border Broadband Grant Overview.
For questions regarding this required pre-application outreach or other grant submittal questions, please contact OBD Staff at 651-259-7610 or deed.broadband@state.mn.us.
