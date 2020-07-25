The best decisions are made by the flip of a coin, right? For Dave and Debbie Clark, this was how they decided to move to Grand Rapids more than 25 years ago. As their business, Bloomers Garden Center and Landscaping celebrates its 25th anniversary, Dave and Debbie reflected back on the past quarter of a century, how they got here and what has kept them going.
In 1993, Dave and Debbie were living in northern California when they realized they wanted to move. With their two oldest children in hockey, the next location needed to have opportunities to play hockey and be by some body of water. The couple had never traveled to the midwest before they took a two-week road trip with their four young children around Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to find their new home.
When they got back from the road trip, Dave told Debbie they would decide to move by flipping coin. Heads they stay in California, tails they move. When he asked her what side she would be disappointed to see come up, Debbie knew that she wanted the coin to tell them to move. With that, Dave and Debbie never flipped the coin but started looking officially for a place to go.
The two of them traveled back to the midwest and found Grand Rapids, MN. After finding a church they liked and a job for Dave, they packed their bags and made their way to Minnesota. They were in for a cold awakening that first winter of 1993 as it was one of the first time in years that Lake Superior froze over.
“We said at the end of two years, it’ll either be a grand adventure and we’ll move back or we’ll stay put,” said Debbie. She added, “We were so welcomed into this community. We just fell in love with it. It felt like home from day one. It was exactly what we were looking for to raise our kids.”
Debbie and Dave opened Bloomers Garden Center and Landscaping two years after they moved to Grand Rapids in 1995. Looking back at the last 25 years, Debbie and Dave emphasized the importance of their employees to the success of the business.
“Our employees, hands down, are what makes us different,” Debbie commented. “I get compliments about our employees all the time.”
Debbie explained that they have always hired people who have a love for gardening.
“Our philosophy has always been not to sell you on what we’ve got, it’s been to grow quality products and our employees taught us how to do that,” said Debbie. “And then they would talk with customers and share their experiences.”
Emmy Boatman, and employee of Bloomers for 18 years, said education is key to their work.
“We try to educate, not just get a sale,” Boatman stated.
Over the last 25 years, Bloomers has grown significantly both in its garden center and landscaping services. While the business does a lot of landscaping work out of town, they continue to work in Grand Rapids. Much of their work can be seen in public spaces such as local schools, hospitals, restaurants, city gardens and many more.
Fortunately for Bloomers, the impact of COVID-19 has been minimal. The business has been able to easily implement social distancing and hand washing stations, as well as offer curbside pickup. Dave and Debbie noted even more people have come in this year which is likely due to more time spent at home and a desire to spend time outside.
“We’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t think we ever will,” Dave stated. “We were one of the very, very fortunate businesses, that’s for sure.”
Looking to the future, Bloomers will continue to hire those who have a heart for gardening. The business will also remain a family business. Two of Debbie and Dave’s children—John Clark and his wife Tiffani, along with Jessica and her husband Karl Amb—are a part of the business. The grandchildren even help out when needed.
Bloomers Garden Center and Landscaping will be celebrating its 25th anniversary starting this weekend and throughout August. Those with Bloomers Bucks will be able to use them starting this weekend. Other sales and promotions will also be taking place, as well as a variety of vendors on site the next two weekends. For more information, visit their website at http://www.bloomersmn.com/ or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bloomersmn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.