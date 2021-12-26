With more than 60 years of combined business experience, Certified Public Accountants Sholom Blake and Karen Lind partnered to establish Blake & Lind CPAs in downtown Grand Rapids last year.
The business partners first opened their offices together in October 2020 with the goal of providing personalized financial guidance to individuals, businesses, and organizations in the Grand Rapids area and throughout the state.
Their expertise ranges from basic tax management and accounting services to more in-depth audits, financial statements, and financial planning.
Blake first became interested in the industry after taking accounting classes at Grand Rapids High School, where he graduated from in 1988. He then graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1994 and worked for several firms in the Twin Cities and Bemidji before moving back to Itasca County. Back in Grand Rapids, he worked as the director of finance with Grand Rapids Clinic before becoming the CFO of Bigfork Valley Hospital. In 2003, he opened up his own accounting business in the heart of Grand Rapids.
Blake said it was important for him to work in a field that would give him the opportunity to work in his hometown of Grand Rapids. It helps that he also has a knack for numbers.
“It sounds weird to say you enjoy accounting,” he said.
Lind has been working in Grand Rapids as an accountant since 1986. She graduated from Deer River High School as the valedictorian before receiving her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She was a partner in Glorvigen, Theis, & Lind for 27 years prior to starting Blake & Lind.
Both Blake and Lind wanted to collaborate and work with each other because of their shared business values and accounting knowledge. They agreed their combined experience and drive to improve individually would help them best serve their clients and community.
Both accountants also enjoy staying involved in community events.
Blake is the president of the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, which meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Grand Rapids City Hall. He also previously served as vice president of the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (GRAHA) and was a part of the committee that helped bring Hockey Day in Minnesota to Grand Rapids in 2013.
Blake said they worked closely with the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North (now Bally) as he lobbied for Grand Rapids to host the all-day hockey event on Lake Pokegama.
“It was a big undertaking,” he said. “It was a lot of work to secure it and pull it off. We had in excess of 300 volunteers. Maybe even up to 500.”
Lind said the event was a huge success, even with the day’s inclement weather.
“I remember it was one of the coldest days of the winter,” she said.
During Hockey Day, the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning girls team shut out Hibbing 6-0 before the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks boys team slipped past Benilde-St. Margaret’s with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Lind has volunteered with the local softball association and is on the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Board to plan, develop, and build the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. She was also a volunteer for GRAHA and Itasca Little League for many years.
Recently, Blake & Lind added Steve Riley to their staff. Riley joined the firm in November and is a licensed and enrolled agent with several years of individual, business, trust and estate tax preparation experience.
“Steve has been a great addition to our staff and shares our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our existing and future clients,” Blake said.
Both Blake and Lind said they pride themselves on following a personal service model at their Grand Rapids location. They’ve noticed a trend in the accounting industry where accounting firms buy up smaller accounting practices and outsource the work to corporate offices out of state or even out of the country.
Together, they share the goal of keeping their accounting services accessible and personable.
“I think we’re just really excited to continue growing and serving our clients,” Blake said. We look forward to serving the community for years to come.”
