Central Boiler, an industry leader in the design, innovation and distribution of outdoor wood and wood pellet furnaces, is pleased to announce that Benes Out Door Furnaces LLC, of Cohasset, is the latest to join its dealer network.
Central Boiler was established in 1984 and has a dealer network that continues to grow across the United States and Canada.
Central Boiler offers EPA-certified, clean-burning outdoor furnaces that are designed to heat homes, garages, water, greenhouses and more utilizing wood and wood pellets - completely renewable energy sources - as fuel.
Heating with a Central Boiler outdoor furnace can reduce your carbon footprint, compared to heating with fossil fuels. These outdoor furnaces are installed outside away from the building being heated and can work with any existing heating system. A water jacket surrounds the furnace firebox and heated water is circulated to the home or building through insulated underground pipes.
Central Boiler outdoor furnaces are designed to provide consumers with an economical, safe, efficient, comfortable and even heat.
Benes Out Door Furnaces LLC invites anyone interested in learning more about Central Boiler to stop by 37157 Woodland Drive or call 218-398-4056 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.