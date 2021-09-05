The Bargains are Great on Highway 38 sale will be held Sept. 18-19, 2021. The event features 47 miles of garage sales along the Edge of the Wilderness Scenic Byway and is held each year the third weekend of September.
Bargain hunters can find various sales along the route from Grand Rapids to Effie.
The Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Outdoor-Use Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center will also be renting out spaces for sales. Set up at the pavilion begins Thursday, Sept. 16 and the sales will run Friday and Saturday. Hours of operation at the pavilion depends on individual vendors.
Individual sales times along Highway 38 will also vary. For more information, call (218) 832-3161 or visit Edge of the Wilderness online.
