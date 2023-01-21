The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Dr. Malissa Bahr has been hired as our new President effective January 30, 2023.

Dr. Bahr replaces Mark Rudolph, who resigned in September 2022. As President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, Dr. Bahr will be responsible for advancing business interests in the community and serving membership in the areas of communication, growth, and advocacy.


