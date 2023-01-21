The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Dr. Malissa Bahr has been hired as our new President effective January 30, 2023.
Dr. Bahr replaces Mark Rudolph, who resigned in September 2022. As President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, Dr. Bahr will be responsible for advancing business interests in the community and serving membership in the areas of communication, growth, and advocacy.
Initial action plans include a strong focus on member business feedback, membership advocacy, and strengthening community relationships with other regional partner organizations.
Dr. Bahr comes to the Chamber with over twenty years’ experience working with rural leaders across Minnesota with the Blandin Foundation. She has a passion and commitment to the community. Dr. Bahr is an avid learner with a Doctoral Degree in Educational Psychology and a Masters in Organizational/Industrial Psychology from Capella University along with Bachelor of Arts in Political Science & Law Enforcement with a minor in Business Law from Mankato State University.
Board chair Jodi Piekarski commented: “Malissa’s experience collaborating with various stakeholders aligns well as the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce embarks on updating its strategic plan for its membership in 2023.”
Malissa lives with her husband, Rob and daughter, Barrie in Grand Rapids. Her son, Griffin attends college in Mequon, Wisconsin. In addition to serving as the Grand Rapid Area Chamber President & CEO, Dr. Bahr will continue to serve on the ISD #318 Board of Directors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.