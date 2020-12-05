ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will increase production capacity by approximately 30% in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minnesota facility. The move will strengthen ASV machine availability in the compact equipment industry and comes amid the strong success of the new MAX-Series line combined with strong industry demand.
“We are pleased to invest in increased production capacity to support our growth, in addition to adding jobs to the Minnesota workforce,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of YANMAR Compact Equipment North America, which encompasses the YANMAR Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands. “It’s a strong indicator of our success in growing as a comprehensive provider of compact equipment in North America.”
The open positions include assemblers, welders, warehouse clerks, production staff and more.
Individuals interested in applying for one of the new Grand Rapids positions should visit asvi.com/careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.