ASV Holdings Inc. expands product availability in Alaska and the Lower 48 with new dealers and dealer locations across the United States

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, expands product availability in Alaska and the Lower 48 with new dealers and dealer locations across the United States. ASV added Construction Machinery Industrial with four locations in Alaska, as well as Robinson, Texas-based Construction Edge Equipment. Existing dealers added new locations, including Carolina Construction Equipment with two in South Carolina and Briggs Equipment with one in Tampa, Florida.

The new dealers are a sign of ASV’s fast-growing dealer presence in North America. The locations will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track®compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency. The line features the newly launchedMAX-Series™ loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty. The new machines feature industry-leading comfort, visibility and overall operator experience. The lineup also includes the industry’s most compact sit-in track loaders, the RT-40, RT-25, and RT-50, and the industry’s most powerful CTL, the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers will also offer ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.

“This continued expansion across North America gives our customers increased access to ASV machines, service and parts,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We chose these new partnerships because of how they align with our values of quality, customer satisfaction and integrity.”

Visit www.asvi.com to find a dealer near you.

