Green Industry Pros, a magazine serving landscape professionals, named ASV Holdings Inc. a 2022 Editor’s Choice Award Winner.
The 2022 Green Industry Pros Editor’s Choice Awards represent the landscape industry’s best products gaining interest from end users and landscape professionals alike. Winners like ASV’s expanded line of branded attachments were chosen by the Green Industry Pros editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation and dependability, as well as audience engagement on GreenIndustryPros.com.
The new attachment lineup features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners. The attachments are tested to ensure maximum efficiency and performance with ASV equipment. Plus, contractors can benefit from working with a single point of contact for a comprehensive package of ASV equipment and attachments.
“ASV is excited to further expand its line of branded attachments with the addition of trenchers, augers and bits, breakers and soil conditioners for CTLs and skid steers,” said Frank Gangi, attachments product manager for the ASV brand. “These new attachments are the perfect option for contractors who need enhanced versatility and want the guarantee that the tool is perfectly matched to their ASV machine.”
The attachments are available through ASV’s dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV. Additionally, each attachment is matched and tested for use with ASV machines for compatibility contractors can trust.
“Our goal with these attachments is to increase accessibility for contractors to take on more jobs with their CTL or skid steer,” said Gangi. “We’ve designed our line of attachments with durable paint and heavy-duty construction to stand up to whatever the jobsite brings.”
Along with the warranty and durable design, the expanded line of ASV attachments is also simple to finance. Eligible commercial buyers who purchase an ASV machine through an ASV dealer have the option to finance the attachment with their machine.
ASV will continue to expand its attachment line to add to the growing capabilities of ASV machines and fill the increasing demands and variety of job-specific applications.
“Every year, Green Industry Pros presents the Editor’s Choice Awards, recognizing the products and equipment contractors need to succeed on their landscaping projects,” says Sarah Webb, editor for Green Industry Pros. “Our team pours over the product data captured by the attention of the Green Industry Pros’ audience and visitors to GreenIndustryPros.com searching for the tools they need to be efficient and productive. These professionals are doing the research needed to remain competitive and keep their fleet stocked.”
Green Industry Pros magazine keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends, technologies and business strategies that help with growth, productivity and profitability for their operations.
Additional information on award recipients can be found in the July/August 2022 issue of Green Industry Pros and at GreenIndustryPros.com.
