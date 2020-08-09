ASV Expands Dealer Network in Second Quarter of 2020

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, added new dealers to its dealer network in Q2 of 2020 — three locations each for new dealers CLM Equipment Co. Inc. and TraxPlus LLC, as well as the addition of Nick’s Skid & Steer and a location for Quality Forklift Sales & Service Inc.
The new dealers represent a significant addition to ASV’s quickly growing dealer network as the company expands across the U.S. and Canada. The new dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track® compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency. The line includes the industry’s most compact track loaders, the RT-40, RT-25 and the recently introduced RT-50; the mid-sized RT-65, RT-75 and VT-70 High Output; and the RT-120 Forestry, the industry’s most powerful CTL. The dealers will also offer ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.
“A widespread presence of reliable dealer partners is important to us at ASV because we know how our customers appreciate being able to count on their local dealer,” said Jeff Pate, ASV director of sales. “We’re excited to welcome these new partners. They truly share ASV’s values of integrity, quality and customer service — which we consider critical for maintaining customer satisfaction.”
Visit ASV’s website at www.asvi.com to find a dealer near you.
About ASV
ASV Holdings Inc., a Yanmar Compact Equipment company, designs and manufactures a full line of compact track and skid-steer loaders primarily for the construction, landscaping and forestry markets. Known as the creators of America’s original compact track loader, ASV has a strong belief that no matter where customers are working, they should be able to complete the job quickly and with ease. ASV builds its machines with groundbreaking features allowing customers to do more work in more places with maximum power, performance, serviceability and comfort. This is made possible through innovative design combined with ASV’s patented Posi-Track undercarriage technology that provides exceptional traction on soft, wet, slippery, rough or hilly terrain. Posi-Track is a registered trademark of ASV Holdings, Inc. For more information: ASV Holdings Inc., 840 Lily Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744; call 1-800-205-9913; fax 218-327-9122; sales@asvi.com; www.asvi.com; Facebook and YouTube.
