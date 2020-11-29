The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District issued an individual permit November 23, to Enbridge, Inc., for construction-related impacts to waters of the United States resulting from its Line 3 replacement project.
The Corps determined the Line 3 project is compliant with all federal laws and regulations. This includes complying with the National Environmental Policy Act, Section 408 approval for modifications of existing Corps projects, Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act, Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, and the project not being contrary to the public interest.
The Corps’ permit decision reflects a national concern for both protection and utilization of important resources. While the permit authorizes Enbridge to work within waters protected by the federal government, it does not regulate the siting of the pipeline nor any substance being transported within it.
“This decision is based on balancing development with protecting the environment,” said Col. Karl Jansen, St Paul District commander. “Our decision follows an exhaustive review of the application and the potential impacts associated with the construction of the pipeline within federally protected waters. Our staff worked deliberately and extensively with our federal and state partners, federally recognized Tribes, environmental organizations and the applicant. I believe our decision is based on sound science and strikes the balance between protecting natural resources and allowing reasonable development.”
