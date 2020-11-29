As Minnesota takes necessary steps to battle COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is encouraging Minnesotans to shop and eat local this holiday season. In particular, helping your favorite local restaurants and eateries by ordering takeout is a simple way to support vital, beloved local businesses while enjoying a delicious meal in your own home. It’s a great way to help these businesses weather the impacts of the pandemic. “The best way to help your local restaurants weather this time is by ordering takeout whenever you can,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “They need our support now more than ever.” “We are all in this together, and now is the time to support local restaurants,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Whether you need a break from your daily routine or you’re looking for a way to support your local communities, please consider getting takeout if you are able.” “Our hospitality businesses have been delivering happy memories to friends and families for many years,” said Hospitality Minnesota President and CEO Liz Rammer.“Help return the favor by supporting them with your takeout order today!” “Now, more than ever, we need to support Minnesota hospitality businesses,” said Explore Minnesota Director, John Edman. “Order takeout from local restaurants, curbside cocktail kits and growlers galore. Give the gift of MN and support local shops statewide.” There are over 8,500 restaurants in Minnesota. They employ over 100,000 Minnesotans. Beyond being a key economic driver of our state, restaurants are part of our culture – bringing life to our main streets and convening us for some of our most treasured moments. They’re also pillars of our communities, supporting schools, sports teams and hospitals. Think of the baseball team with the local restaurant or bar on the jersey; think about the local event where your neighborhood restaurant provided food. Restaurants support our communities in good times and bad – as we’ve seen during COVID-19, as countless restaurants have stepped up to help frontline workers and needy families across the state. Now it’s time for us to support them. Ordering takeout is a safe way for you to give back to your community. To participate in #GetTakeoutMN, we’re asking Minnesotans to share photos and takeout stories on social media using the hashtag #GetTakeoutMN, and we’d love to see restaurants share their takeout offerings on that hashtag as well. DEED will amplify these stories in the coming weeks to highlight the key contributions that restaurants make to our culture and economy.