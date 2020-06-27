This week, DEED was pleased to announce the opening of the 10-day application period for the new Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program. The program will disburse more than $60 million in grants of $10,000 to small businesses across the state that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program was approved by the Minnesota Legislature on June 12 with overwhelming bipartisan support, signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 16, and launched by DEED this week.
Applications are now being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2. If you own a small business that has experienced hardship because of COVID-19, please review the eligibility criteria and apply if you qualify. If you know someone who might be interested, pass along this information and help us spread the word.
You’ll find information about eligibility, frequently asked questions, upcoming webinars and the online application link on DEED’s website at mn.gov/deed/relief. We have also posted translations of the program information and application questions in Español, Hmoob and Somali.
Flexibility is key: This is grant money, not a loan – and no repayment will be required. The funds can be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other similar business expenses dating back to March 1, 2020.
Who can apply? Businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible. Half of the funds will go to businesses in Greater Minnesota and half to businesses in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. To be eligible, businesses must have a permanent physical location in Minnesota and be majority-owned by a permanent resident of Minnesota.
Under the law, portions of the funding will be targeted toward businesses that fall into certain categories:
$18 million for businesses with six or fewer full-time workers
$10 million for minority business enterprises
$2.5 million for businesses that are majority-owned and operated by veterans
$2.5 million for businesses that are majority-owned and operated by women
$2.5 million for operators of indoor retail and food markets with an ethnic-cultural emphasis
How will businesses be selected for grants? A randomized, computer-generated lottery process will be used to select eligible businesses to receive awards. All awards will be disbursed and administered by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit agencies. The selection process will be conducted by DEED in consultation with the Minnesota Lottery and will be observed by an independent third party.
While we know this program won’t offset all the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will provide essential support to businesses that need it most – and we are grateful to the Legislature for acting quickly to establish this program and to Governor Walz for signing it into law.
For more information, including details on how to apply, please visit mn.gov/deed/relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.