Beginning July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) will accept applications for the Point Source Implementation Grant Program for grant awards in FY 2021. Eligible projects that expect to be ready for construction by the summer of 2021 are encouraged to apply.
The Point Source Implementation Grant Program (Minnesota Statutes, Section 446A.073 as amended) provides 80% grants up to $7 million to governmental units to assist with the cost of water infrastructure projects necessary to:
meet wasteload reductions prescribed under a total maximum daily load (TMDL) plan required by Section 303(d) of the federal Clean Water Act;
meet a phosphorus concentration or mass limit which requires discharging one milligram per liter or less at permitted design flow, which is incorporated into a permit issued by the MPCA;
meet any other water quality-based effluent limit established under section Minnesota Statute Section 115.03, subd 1, (e)(8), that is incorporated into a permit issued by MPCA that exceeds secondary treatment limits; or
meet a total nitrogen concentration or mass limit that requires discharging ten milligrams per liter or less at permitted design flow.
General Requirements
This program is jointly administered by the PFA and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Eligible projects must be ranked on the MPCA's 2021 Project Priority List (PPL). Eligible drinking water treatment projects must also be listed on the Minnesota Department of Health's (MDH) Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) 2021 Project Priority List (PPL).
Cities and other local governments that expect to have a PSIG eligible project ready for construction start in the spring/summer of 2021 should submit a PSIG grant application in July 2020.
Applicants that previously submitted a PSIG application but did not receive MPCA certification by June 30, 2020 must reapply.
Grant application forms are available on the PFA website at mn.gov/pfa. Completed applications must be postmarked or sent via e-mail no later than July 31, 2020.
Direct questions about project eligibility and MPCA certification requirements to Bill Dunn at 651-757-2324 (bill.dunn@state.mn.us). For questions regarding funding and the application process, contact the appropriate PFA loan officer.
