Building on the historic Border-to-Border broadband grant announcement, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) to award $67.6 million in broadband grants across the state.

This new grant round comprises $25 million in state funding and $42.6 million from the federal government. It further accelerates the Border-to-Border program in pursuit of Minnesota’s 2026 goal that all homes and businesses have access to broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 20 megabits per second.


