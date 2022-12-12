Angie Erickson Inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame

Angie Erickson has joined an elite group of individuals when she was inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame. Nominated for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Angie was chosen because she stood out as a leader in their field with a tireless commitment to youth.
Since 1999, the Youth Worker Hall of Fame includes individuals that go above and beyond in their service to youth in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments. Over the years, only 97 individuals have achieved such status in the youth worker field.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big deal,” said Paul Meunier, the Executive Director of the Youth Intervention Programs Associations (YIPA). “We know that everyone who devotes their career to helping our young people is a superstar, but Hall of Fame members stand out as incredible people that we should all try to emulate.”
“I am so honored to have been chosen for this award,” said Angie. “We have so many brilliant individuals out in our communities doing great work with youth and families. There is so much power in this – because all it takes is one caring person in a young person’s life to make a difference.”
Angie works for North Homes Children and Family Services as the Director of Outreach and Communication. North Homes Children and Family Services mission is to provide a community-based continuum of compassionate care to children and families. Through various programs, North Homes has helped to keep families together and people connected to the community for over 30 years.
Youth work connects young people with caring adults to develop their unique skills and individual talents so they become productive, contributing members of their community.
