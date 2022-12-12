Angie Erickson Inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame

Submitted Photo

Angie Erickson has joined an elite group of individuals when she was inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame. Nominated for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Angie was chosen because she stood out as a leader in their field with a tireless commitment to youth.

Since 1999, the Youth Worker Hall of Fame includes individuals that go above and beyond in their service to youth in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments. Over the years, only 97 individuals have achieved such status in the youth worker field.


