Businesses of all kinds have adjusted their strategies as restrictions regarding COVID-19 were put in place. Organized Chaos, a live interactive DJ entertainment show, is one of these businesses that has thrived as they have found unique and creative ways to continue reaching their audiences.
Based in Grand Rapids, Organized Chaos is hosted by husband and wife team Michael and Mary Talbot, also known as Dr. Rock and Ms. Mary. Others who help out include their daughter Selina, son Thomas, good friend Tony, and a colleague known as Mr. Dan who works as a DJ writes the software for the shows.
Michael and Mary came up with the idea for Organized Chaos four years ago when they met with a corporation who was looking to do something unique for their venue. An entertainer veteran of more than 24 years, Michael had the experience and was looking for something new. The first night Organized Chaos performed was at Black Bear Casino in 2016 and it has only grown since then.
Main events include comedy, karaoke, trivia, DJ music and sing-along music bingo. Before Governor Walz’s executive order closed in-person dining at bars and restaurants in March, Organized Chaos was seen all over the state of Minnesota.
“Monday Nights we were in Grand Rapids at the Rapids Brewing Company, Tuesday Nights in Bemidji at Fozzie's Smokin' Bar B Q, Wednesday and Thursday Nights at The 502 at Chase On The Lake in Walker and Friday and Saturday nights at many other great locations including Mt. Iron, St. Cloud, Remer, Hill City, Park Rapids, Akeley, Cloquet, Onamia and Superior,” Michael explained. “We also had a very long residency at Northern Lights Casino that had just ended prior to March 17.”
Other events such as fundraisers, school events and private events were also done by Organized Chaos. A new era of online entertainment emerged on March 19 when Organized Chaos hosted its first online music bingo event on the company’s Facebook Page.
“We knew that we couldn't sit around and sulk about not being able to work because all of the bars and restaurants were shut down, so we decided to test the online market and see if we could generate some interest in playing music bingo,” said Michael.
They expected to get around 50 people to join in the first night, added Michael. To their surprise, over 300 people played along online on March 19. By the second night there were over 500 people tuned in. Finally, around the fifth night, 2,500 people from the United States and Canada had joined.
“We could not believe the outpouring of support we received from all of these wonderful people, it was truly a tearful moment for us, knowing that we were helping all of these people cope with the stresses of all of the negative in the news and on social media for three hours each night,” Michael commented.
Being able to connect with so many places from all over the world is exciting for both Michael and Mary. They are looking forward to meeting many of the people who tuned in online at their live events once they are able to work in public again.
When asked what his favorite part of his job is, Michael stated, “Wow, that is a hard question but it is probably the energy we create at shows that keeps me wanting to continue to do this show on a daily basis.”
The team of Organized Chaos wanted to extend their thanks to all of the businesses and personal sponsors who have given donations to Organized Chaos over the last three months.
Michael added a special note of thanks to his wife Ms. Mary for being, “the glue that holds this show together on a daily basis. Without her I could not be the person I am today. So most of the credit for any and all success Organized Chaos has is because of her.”
For more information about Organized Chaos call Michael (Dr. Rock) at 218-259-6743 or Ms. Mary at 218-259-6900, email michael.talbot@musician.org, or contact them through Facebook at Organized Chaos.
The last thing I wanted to add to this is the same thing I say at the end of each show in our closing,” said Michael. “Be safe, be smart and be strong because together we will get through this. Thank you for your time and your support!”
