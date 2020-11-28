American Family agents join forces to fight hunger

American Family Insurance agencies, Nancy Kurtz Agency, Inc. and Bryan Schlicht Agency, Inc., have partnered with American Family Insurance by making a $2,000 donation to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
“Receiving this gift from Nancy, Bryan and American Family Insurance will help us to provide nearly 8,000 meals to our hungry neighbors,” said Trisha Zimmerman, Development and Marketing Manager, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. In order to provide these meals, it takes many volunteers, especially during COVID-19. Repacking and packing thousands of boxes of food to ensure safe distribution has been a challenge for Second Harvest. As a way to provide a safe environment, they have had to limit the number of volunteers which means it has taken extra-long to get the work done. “We are so grateful for our past and current volunteers,” state Zimmerman, “but we continue to need more help.”
As a way to help Second Harvest, Schlicht and Kurtz want to remind people that households who have young drivers and also have their autos insured with American Family may qualify for a Young Volunteer discount on their car policy as a result of those young folks volunteering. When drivers age 24 and younger have volunteered a minimum of 40 hours (unpaid work) during the past 12 months with a non-profit, like Second Harvest, and have their car insured with American Family, their policy may qualify for the Young Volunteer Discount. (Call your agent for more details and to see if your car policy qualifies.)
For more information about volunteering at Second Harvest please contact their Volunteer Coordinator at 218.999.4137.
