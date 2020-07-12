AIP Program Submission Deadline July 31, 2020
The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) is now accepting submissions for the fourth installment of its Agricultural Innovation Partnership (AIP) program. This program will help catalyze innovation, generate new ideas and support collaborative partnerships.
Submissions selected to the AIP program will receive match funding from AURI. The information generated through the AIP funded proposals will help entrepreneurs, businesses and agricultural processors explore opportunities and technologies in the areas of biobased products, food, renewable energy and coproducts. A variety of channels are used for public dissemination — including AURI Connects events —that supports agricultural innovation and creates long-term economic impact.
Past research through the program has produced applied research studies, as well as guides and tools to help businesses utilizing the state’s agricultural products.
Submissions should answer specific, practical questions, or explore ideas and technologies having practical business applications. Accepted entries must follow the AIP Guidelines and align with program goals set forth by AURI.
AURI will consider proposals spanning the value-added agricultural sector, however, proposals addressing the following topic areas are of particular interest:
Building and Enhancing an indoor and outdoor food fish industry (aquaculture) in Minnesota
Demystifying Digital Marketing and E-Commerce for Small Food and/or Ag Businesses
Creating a Marketing Guide for Food Businesses
Conducting a Food Ecosystem Benchmarking Study
“Our successful history facilitating innovation in agriculture was the catalyst for the creation of the AIP program,” said Executive Director Shannon Schlecht. “We are excited to receive submissions this year to create new partnerships through this program as AURI is uniquely situated to collaborate with others to catalyze innovation. We strive to provide industry information that produces positive outcomes for Minnesota and the agricultural community.”
The deadline for submitting a proposal is July 31, 2020. AURI encourages partners to discuss initiative concepts with its staff prior to submission.
For more information about AURI and the AIP, along with the complete program criteria and instructions on how to submit a proposal visit auri.org.
